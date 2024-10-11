Skip to footer

‘Your legacy won’t be matched:’ Rafael Nadal, 22-time Grand Slam winner, retires

Rafael Nadal, the Spanish tennis star, announced Oct. 10 he will retire after next month's Davis Cup finals. Known for his unrelenting style of play, he was one of the greats of the game in an era that included rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

|
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP/File
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning a point against Frances Tiafoe of the United States during the U.S. Open tennis championships on Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. Mr. Nadal announced he will retire from tennis following the Davis Cup finals in November.
  • By Tales Azzoni and Howard Fendrich Associated Press

| Madrid

Rafael Nadal is retiring from professional tennis, he announced Oct. 10, after winning 22 Grand Slam titles – 14 at the French Open – during an unprecedented era he shared with rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Mr. Nadal has competed infrequently the past two seasons because of injuries and said next month’s Davis Cup finals will mark his farewell to the sport after entering just two of the past eight major tournaments.

“The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two, especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations,” Mr. Nadal said in a video message. “It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end.”

Mr. Nadal’s unrelenting, physical style of play – every point pursued as though it were his last, sprinting and sliding into place for that high-bouncing bullwhip of a lefty forehand – made him one of the greats of the game and the unquestioned King of Clay.

His record 14 French Open championships are more than anyone, man or woman, won at any one of the four major tournaments, a dominance celebrated by a statue of Mr. Nadal near the main entrance to the grounds of Roland Garros and in the shadow of its main stadium, Court Philippe Chatrier.

In a result that symbolized where things stood for his career, he exited in the French Open first round this year, a straight-set loss to eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev.

Mr. Nadal returned to that site in southwest Paris for the Summer Olympics, where he lost to old rival Mr. Djokovic in the second round of singles and reached the quarterfinals of men’s doubles with Carlos Alcaraz. Mr. Nadal hasn’t played since. His goodbye will also come while representing Spain in the Davis Cup at Malaga.

“Your legacy won’t be matched,” Mr. Alcaraz, who is widely seen as Mr. Nadal’s heir in Spanish tennis, said Oct. 10. “I have enjoyed you and I will miss you very much when you retire after the Davis Cup.”

Soccer greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé were among stars from the sports world also paying tribute to Mr. Nadal.

In addition to his French Open triumphs, Mr. Nadal won four trophies at the U.S. Open and two apiece at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, giving him a career Grand Slam.

“It is the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined,” Mr. Nadal said.

His last pair of major titles arrived in 2022, at Melbourne and Paris, pushing him ahead of Mr. Federer, who held the men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles when he announced his retirement. Mr. Federer bid adieu in late 2022 by teaming with Mr. Nadal in a doubles match at the Laver Cup.

Both have since been surpassed by Mr. Djokovic, who is up to 24 majors.

So much of Mr. Nadal’s success was seen, fairly or not, through the prism of his encounters with Mr. Federer and Mr. Djokovic. The tennis world, and plenty outside of it, were consumed with the debate over which was most deserving of the “GOAT” – “Greatest Of All-Time” – moniker. The world, tennis or otherwise, was fascinated by their matchups, their differing styles, and their personalities.

Who among those who witnessed it could possibly forget Mr. Nadal vs. Mr. Federer in the 2008 Wimbledon final? Or Mr. Nadal vs. Mr. Djokovic in the 2022 French Open quarterfinals? Or Mr. Nadal vs. Mr. Djokovic in the 2012 Australian Open final? And so on.

Mr. Nadal played Mr. Djokovic 60 times, a record for two men in the Open era; Mr. Djokovic leads 31-29 overall, while Mr. Nadal leads 5-4 in Slam finals.

“You have inspired millions of children to start playing tennis and I think that’s probably [the] greatest achievement anyone can wish for,” Novak Djokovic said on Instagram. “Your tenacity, dedication, fighting spirit is going to be taught for decades. Your legacy will live forever.... Thank you for pushing me to the very limit so many times in our rivalry that has impacted me the most as a player.”

Mr. Nadal met Mr. Federer 40 times; Mr. Nadal led 24-16 overall, including 6-3 in Slam finals.

“Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love,” Mr. Federer told Mr. Nadal via social media.

It’s certainly apt that Mr. Nadal’s last major title came at the French Open (beating Mr. Djokovic along the way) two years ago. He repeatedly dealt with, and frequently overcame, various injury issues over the years, and his 2023 and 2024 seasons were both limited because of those challenges.

After briefly making a comeback this January during a tune-up event for the Australian Open, he had to pull out of the year’s first major, then was sidelined again until a return on his beloved clay at the Barcelona Open in April.

Dating to late in 2022, when he was beaten in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows by Frances Tiafoe, Mr. Nadal is just 14-14, including 12-7 this year.

But his overall resume is unimpeachable: a total of 209 weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings and nearly 18 years’ worth of consecutive weeks in the Top 10; 92 singles titles; 1,080-227 win-loss record; just shy of $135 million in prize money.

“Really, everything I have experienced has been a dream come true,” Mr. Nadal said. “I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way.”

This story was reported by The Associated Press. AP writers Joseph Wilson and James Ellingworth contributed to this report.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to ‘Your legacy won’t be matched:’ Rafael Nadal, 22-time Grand Slam winner, retires
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/2024/1011/Rafael-Nadal-retires-tennis-GOAT-grand-slam-winner
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe