Start your engines, grab some earplugs: Old cars race loud and proud

He has more to say. If only I could hear him above the roar of the engines.

Historic Sportscar Racing staff member Frank Thompson, who lines up the cars in qualifying order before a race, notes that “We’re a traveling family. ... We spend more time with this family than with our real one.”

Racing fan John Kwasnowski is taking photos in the pit. Racing “gets in your blood,” he says. “If you love it, you can’t get enough.”

Historic sports cars exude an allure that is second only to the thrill of watching them compete. Fans at Watkins Glen International track can’t get enough of races featuring these magnificent machines.

I am walking to a spot at the Watkins Glen International track where I can take a photo when a truck comes by towing a Porsche with a smashed-in front end. The driver is sitting in his seat looking pitifully embarrassed, but at least he isn’t injured. I have permission to stand by the blue guardrail that surrounds the track – just not at certain curves that are especially prone to accidents, and not too close. No problem!

The sound comes first. I’m driving through the rolling hills of dairies and farmland in New York’s peaceful Finger Lakes area when I begin to hear something that doesn’t belong. Race cars! I had been warned to bring earplugs, but I had no idea how loud LOUD could be. The noise, like a herd of Harleys, vibrates in my body. I arrive at Watkins Glen International, a 3.45-mile track that hosts Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) events and other races.

Although almost all of the drivers are amateurs, they are credentialed. But this is a dangerous, and very expensive, sport.

HSR staff member Frank Thompson, who lines up the cars in qualifying order before a race, notes that “We’re a traveling family. ... We spend more time with this family than with our real one.”

He has more to say. If only I could hear him.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff ZOOOOOM MEETING: Cars come around a curve in “the boot,” a part of the track, at a race for pre-1978 cars. Historic Sportscar Racing holds six to 10 events per year.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff CHEER TEAM: Dalton Williams and his wife, Katelin, with their older daughter Lennon and baby Eleanor, root for Dalton’s father, Randy Williams, who is racing at Watkins Glen International.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff BANNER DAY: A flagman waves white and checkered flags at the start/finish line. Slower drivers get the white flag, indicating one more lap to go, while the winner gets the checkered flag.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff SPIN CONTROL: Tires without treads, used for maximum traction on dry racetracks, are brought to the pit area. Race competitors choose tires based on weather conditions.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff TRACK STARS: A pit crew works on a 1963 Jaguar during a three-minute mandatory pit stop during a 42-minute race.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff QUITE A HAUL: Trophies and medals are arranged on a table before being handed out to the winners.

