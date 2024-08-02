Skip to footer

And this little piggy went to yoga class

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
A pig lies on a yoga mat in the middle of class. The animals’ antics elicit many smiles from the students.
| Brookfield, Mass.

Who knew pig yoga would be squeal-y popular?

Ashley Bousquet, owner of Beyond Yoga & Wellness, based in Spencer, Massachusetts, started holding pig yoga classes on Mother’s Day in a fenced enclosure in Brookfield. She borrowed three piglets – Charlotte, Wilbur, and Blue – and a few other animals from a friend who owns a minifarm. By late June, Ms. Bousquet had taught 15 sessions of pig yoga and now plans to hold more.

Why We Wrote This

Pigs are highly social creatures. In this yoga class, they’re also the perfect companions to help students combat stress.

“Pigs are so inquisitive,” she says, noting that the creatures are very social and thrive with human interaction. “They feel what you’re feeling.”

In addition to the pigs, two goats roam the space while the students practice their yoga poses: Munchie, an intelligent 5-month-old, and Daisy, a playful younger goat whom class members enjoy cradling like a baby. There are also a few young bunnies.

Student Anne Fuess says she was “pretty stressed coming here,” but the four-legged friends took her mind off everything going on in her life.

Meanwhile, Andrea Kimstadt examines her stained clothing after the session. With a smile and a laugh, she says, “It’s so worth the laundry.”

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Ashley Bousquet leads a pig yoga class in Brookfield, Massachusetts, while bunnies roam nearby.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Daisy the pygmy goat receives a pat from a yoga student.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Munchie the goat shares a mat with Ms. Bousquet.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
A student cuddles with Daisy, a baby pygmy goat, during the class. Students say interacting with the animals relieves stress.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
One of the pigs gets a pat during the sold-out yoga class. The pigs are named Charlotte, Wilbur, and Blue.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Daisy climbs onto student Dominique Delva during the meditation portion of the class.
