And this little piggy went to yoga class

Student Anne Fuess says she was “pretty stressed coming here,” but the four-legged friends took her mind off everything going on in her life.

In addition to the pigs, two goats roam the space while the students practice their yoga poses: Munchie, an intelligent 5-month-old, and Daisy, a playful younger goat whom class members enjoy cradling like a baby. There are also a few young bunnies.

“Pigs are so inquisitive,” she says, noting that the creatures are very social and thrive with human interaction. “They feel what you’re feeling.”

Pigs are highly social creatures. In this yoga class, they’re also the perfect companions to help students combat stress.

Ashley Bousquet, owner of Beyond Yoga & Wellness, based in Spencer, Massachusetts, started holding pig yoga classes on Mother’s Day in a fenced enclosure in Brookfield. She borrowed three piglets – Charlotte, Wilbur, and Blue – and a few other animals from a friend who owns a minifarm. By late June, Ms. Bousquet had taught 15 sessions of pig yoga and now plans to hold more.

The class begins with exercises in deep breathing and concentration. All is quiet and calm, until a few attention hogs make some noise. They snort; they wiggle; they explore with their snouts while giggles slip out from the class.

This is pig yoga, and it’s squeal-y popular.

Meanwhile, Andrea Kimstadt examines her stained clothing after the session. With a smile and a laugh, she says, “It’s so worth the laundry.”

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff Ashley Bousquet leads a pig yoga class in Brookfield, Massachusetts, while bunnies roam nearby.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff Daisy the pygmy goat receives a pat from a yoga student.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff Munchie the goat shares a mat with Ms. Bousquet.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff A student cuddles with Daisy, a baby pygmy goat, during the class. Students say interacting with the animals relieves stress.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff One of the pigs gets a pat during the sold-out yoga class. The pigs are named Charlotte, Wilbur, and Blue.