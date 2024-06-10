Skip to footer

In Big Sur, smaller wonders take the spotlight

Big Sur’s nooks and crannies, the intricate details I would have missed had I gone looking for the “bigger” shots, spoke to me.  

|
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Artistically spaced raindrops rest on a clover leaf, little details of nature juxtaposed with Big Sur’s towering trees. 

| Big Sur, Calif.

On a sunny day, I might not have thought to point my camera down. But the gloomy weather was asking me to look differently, look closely, or else I’d miss Big Sur’s tiny beauties.

Taking photographs is my job and my passion, so I don’t – can’t – stop even when I’m on vacation, and even when it rains. While I had envisioned capturing Big Sur’s iconic coastline and the soaring vistas of Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park during my recent time off, the low gray clouds and rolling white fog made that impossible. What to do? 

A ranger at Big Sur Station directed us to one of his favorite hikes, Tan Bark Trail. I put on my rain poncho, my husband his waterproof jacket, and we set out.

After crossing a short wooden bridge, we walked beside a rushing stream that ran through a canyon. We climbed through a grove of ancient redwood trees, their branches and leaves forming a high canopy above us as a soft rain fell. Instead of the grand landscapes I might have photographed on a bright day, I now relished zooming in on the smaller elements of nature juxtaposed with the towering trees. 

The trail steepened as we climbed. When we reached an overlook, the bothersome fog had lifted, and a blue sky rewarded us with a clear view of the sparkling ocean in the distance. But it was nature’s nooks and crannies that spoke to me that day, the intricate details I would have missed had I gone looking for Big Sur’s “bigger” shots.  

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Stereum, in tones of orange and yellow, grows on the bark of a tree at Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, March 2.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
A puddle of leaves, pine needles, and pine cones makes up a still life designed by Mother Nature.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
The bright green of new growth is seen between immense sequoia trees, their bark still blackened by a recent wildfire.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
A stream rushes in a canyon on the Tan Bark Trail, one of the favorite hikes of a ranger at Big Sur Station.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
The pattern on the charred bark of a redwood tree in Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park creates its own kind of beauty.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to In Big Sur, smaller wonders take the spotlight
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/2024/0610/big-sur-california-fungi-bark
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe