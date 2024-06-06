Bangladesh’s cycle rickshaws bloom with bespoke designs. But for how much longer?

Syed Ahmed Hossain has been a rickshaw artist since 1969. His work has become so well known that he has presented it in exhibitions from Britain to Japan. He says he has even hosted ambassadors at his home, off a side alley in the heart of Dhaka. But he finds little market for rickshaw decorating today.

Hand-painted cycle rickshaws have long characterized the dizzying Bangladeshi city of Dhaka. Now this urban folk art form is giving way to digitization.

If any scene captures the feeling of a visit to the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, it’s the thousands of cycle rickshaws rolling down the city’s thoroughfares. Decorated with pictures of bright flowers, birds, historic scenes, and movie stars, rickshaws don’t just get Bangladeshis from point A to point B. They also are part of the country’s urban folk art, and they define the mood of this dizzying and chaotic city.

But the art form is in danger of fading away. Panels that were once painted by hand to adorn the backs and sides of the three-wheeled human-powered vehicles are now printed by machine. Rickshaw drivers wanting to personalize their bikes are turning to digital art, which is cheaper and faster than commissioning an artist to create the pictures. That’s why UNESCO, in December, designated rickshaws – which are increasingly being replaced by motorized versions – and their decorative paintings as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Syed Ahmed Hossain has been a rickshaw artist since 1969. His work has become so well known that he has presented it in exhibitions from Britain to Japan. He says he has even hosted ambassadors at his home, off a side alley in the heart of Dhaka. But he finds little market for rickshaw decorating today.

Instead, he paints tin panels – as he is in the photo at bottom right – that he sells as artwork. This writer and photographer both purchased small panels – the perfect memento of any trip to Bangladesh.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff A chaotic mix of pedestrians, rickshaws, and vehicles squeezes into the narrow streets of the old city.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff A rickshaw seat features a colorful scene. UNESCO has recognized the importance of rickshaws and their art as a cultural treasure.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff Pictures of Bangladeshi movie stars decorate a cycle rickshaw in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Rickshaw drivers personalize their bikes with art ranging from photos to hand-painted designs.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff Syed Ahmed Hossain paints a scene on tin in his home. The artist used to do paintings for rickshaws, but that is a dying art. Mr. Hossain now sells to tourists and fans of his work.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff A painting of a mosque adorns the back of a cycle rickshaw.