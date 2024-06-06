Skip to footer

Bangladesh’s cycle rickshaws bloom with bespoke designs. But for how much longer?

|
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Cycle rickshaw driver Mohammad Rubel Hosen looks through the artwork on the back of his bike, in Old Dhaka, Bangladesh, in 2023. Most rickshaws are beautifully decorated.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 1 Min. )

| Dhaka, Bangladesh

If any scene captures the feeling of a visit to the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, it’s the thousands of cycle rickshaws rolling down the city’s thoroughfares. These hand-painted vehicles are part of Bangladesh’s urban folk art.

But the art form is in danger of fading away. Panels that were once painted by hand to adorn the backs and sides of the three-wheeled human-powered vehicles are now printed by machine. Rickshaw drivers wanting to personalize their bikes are turning to digital art, which is cheaper and faster than commissioning an artist to create the pictures. That’s why UNESCO, in December, designated rickshaws – which are increasingly being replaced by motorized versions – and their decorative paintings as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Why We Wrote This

Hand-painted cycle rickshaws have long characterized the dizzying Bangladeshi city of Dhaka. Now this urban folk art form is giving way to digitization.

Syed Ahmed Hossain has been a rickshaw artist since 1969. His work has become so well known that he has presented it in exhibitions from Britain to Japan. He says he has even hosted ambassadors at his home, off a side alley in the heart of Dhaka. But he finds little market for rickshaw decorating today.

Expand this story to see the full photo essay.

If any scene captures the feeling of a visit to the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, it’s the thousands of cycle rickshaws rolling down the city’s thoroughfares. Decorated with pictures of bright flowers, birds, historic scenes, and movie stars, rickshaws don’t just get Bangladeshis from point A to point B. They also are part of the country’s urban folk art, and they define the mood of this dizzying and chaotic city.

But the art form is in danger of fading away. Panels that were once painted by hand to adorn the backs and sides of the three-wheeled human-powered vehicles are now printed by machine. Rickshaw drivers wanting to personalize their bikes are turning to digital art, which is cheaper and faster than commissioning an artist to create the pictures. That’s why UNESCO, in December, designated rickshaws – which are increasingly being replaced by motorized versions – and their decorative paintings as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Syed Ahmed Hossain has been a rickshaw artist since 1969. His work has become so well known that he has presented it in exhibitions from Britain to Japan. He says he has even hosted ambassadors at his home, off a side alley in the heart of Dhaka. But he finds little market for rickshaw decorating today.

Instead, he paints tin panels – as he is in the photo at bottom right – that he sells as artwork. This writer and photographer both purchased small panels – the perfect memento of any trip to Bangladesh.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
A chaotic mix of pedestrians, rickshaws, and vehicles squeezes into the narrow streets of the old city.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
A rickshaw seat features a colorful scene. UNESCO has recognized the importance of rickshaws and their art as a cultural treasure.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Pictures of Bangladeshi movie stars decorate a cycle rickshaw in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Rickshaw drivers personalize their bikes with art ranging from photos to hand-painted designs.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Syed Ahmed Hossain paints a scene on tin in his home. The artist used to do paintings for rickshaws, but that is a dying art. Mr. Hossain now sells to tourists and fans of his work.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
A painting of a mosque adorns the back of a cycle rickshaw.

Why We Wrote This

Hand-painted cycle rickshaws have long characterized the dizzying Bangladeshi city of Dhaka. Now this urban folk art form is giving way to digitization.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Bangladesh’s cycle rickshaws bloom with bespoke designs. But for how much longer?
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/2024/0606/bangladesh-dhaka-rickshaws-art
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe