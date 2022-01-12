Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

The New York Philharmonic seeks a new director. Will it be a woman?

For nearly two centuries, the New York Philharmonic music directors have been men, but that could soon change. Susanna Mälkki, who made her New York Philharmonic debut in 2015, is a competitive contender for the spot. 

Chris Lee/AP
Susanna Mälkki conducts the New York Philharmonic at Carnegie Hall in New York on Jan. 6, 2022. The Finnish conductor could become the first female music director of the Philharmonic.

  • By Ronald Blum Associated Press
New York

Her arms at her side against her glimmering, long black jacket and her blond hair pulled into a ponytail, Susanna Mälkki soaked in several minutes of applause after a thrilling Carnegie Hall debut. She had conducted the New York Philharmonic in a challenging program, perceived as a possible prelude to becoming the first woman music director of an orchestra that started in 1842.

“Of course, it’s always an honor to be mentioned in this kind of context,” she said during an interview with The Associated Press the day before the Jan. 6 performance. “It’s really, really fun to be with the orchestra. But the l’actualité, as they say in French: This something that the orchestra will take their time. They will try out a lot of people.”

Musicians beamed as the audience erupted following the Philharmonic’s first Carnegie Hall appearance in six years, broadcast live on radio. Leelanee Sterrett, the acting associate principal horn, detected a “focused energy” that Ms. Mälkki brought to the podium and called it “one of those performances where in the concert everything was kind of taken up a notch, dialed up a notch.”

A native of Finland, Ms. Mälkki studied at the Sibelius Academy and London’s Royal Academy of Music, and she was mentored by Esa-Pekka Salonen.

She was principal cellist of the Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra from 1995-98, then left to concentrate on conducting. She served as music director of the Paris-based Ensemble Intercontemporain from 2006-13, became chief conductor of the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra starting during the 2016-2017 season, and principal guest conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for 2017-18. She announced last month she will leave the Finland post at the end of the 2022-23 season.

A woman has never been music director of what was long known as the Big Five: the New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, and Cleveland Orchestra.

Marin Alsop took over the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in 2007-08, a tenure that ended last August, and Nathalie Stutzmann was hired in October to become music director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra in 2022-23.

Jaap van Zweden said in September he will leave the New York Philharmonic at the end of the 2023-24 season after six years as music director. Orchestra members know when a potential successor is leading them.

“Of course we’re conscious of that. How could you not be?” principal cellist Carter Brey said. “But I think that occupies a small corner of our awareness at the time. We’re just focused on making music as well as we can.”

Ms. Mälkki’s past as a cellist – she still plays but not publicly – influences her conducting.

“She’s meticulous in the way she runs a rehearsal,” star violinist Gil Shaham said. “You just always feel positive. You never feel like, ‘Oh, we’re going to run out of time.’ She always plans the time in advance.”

Ms. Mälkki made her New York Philharmonic debut on May 21, 2015. When she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in December 2016, she was just the fourth woman conductor of a company that started in 1883.

“At first meeting, she can seem somewhat reserved, but she obviously is very passionate about her performance and about music,” Met general manager Peter Gelb said. “She may have the surface dryness or wryness of other Finnish artists I have known, but her passion quickly comes out when she’s on the podium.”

Ms. Mälkki is among five woman conductors at the Met this season. She is one of 21 to lead the Philharmonic, including four so far this season.

“I know for me as a woman, it’s extremely meaningful to have somebody on the podium who reflects my identity, and I feel that every time we work with a woman conductor,” Ms. Sterrett said. “So I think that as you see people breaking through, it just changes the whole dialogue around us. It changes the paradigm.”

Deborah Borda, who returned to the New York Philharmonic as CEO in 2017 after 17 seasons as CEO in Los Angeles, hired Ms. Mälkki as principal guest conductor.

“She has a very powerful and quiet charisma and what she brings is an emotional as well as intellectual connection to the music that is really unique,” Ms. Borda said.

Ms. Borda tries to say little publicly about the music director search.

‘It’s a very delicate procedure,” she said. “There are obviously various stakeholders involved within our community, but the guests, as well, and it is so important that we protect the confidentiality and sanctity of the process.”

Typical of conductors, Ms. Mälkki leads a peripatetic life. She has homes in Paris, where she keeps her scores, and in Finland. “Helsinki is good because I grew up there, My parents are there. It’s nice to have a pied-à-terre in Helsinki, but Paris is definitely home,” she said.

She will be back in New York in May to conduct Stravinsky’s “The Rake’s Progress,” and is signed-up for Beethoven’s “Fidelio” in a future season, and Kaija Saariaho’s “Innocence” in 2025-26 after leading its world premiere last summer at Aix-en-Provence, France. She conducts Berg’s “Wozzeck” at the Paris Opera in March.

Known for her interest in late 20th century and contemporary compositions, she has committed to future performances of Puccini’s “Il Trittico,” Debussy’s “Pelléas et Mélisande,” and Janácek’s “The Makropulos Case,’ and hopes in the future to lead Puccini’s “La Bohème,” and Wagner’s Ring Cycle, and “Tristan und Isolde.”

“It’s a shift that’s been actually sort of intended and planned already some time ago,” she said. “I’ve been speaking about my interest for opera and there have been more and more invitations. And then I’ve just been grabbing everything, and it’s really exciting. I love working with singers. There’s something of a storytelling quality that I love. I guess I can even say that I somehow identify myself with the singers. I would love to be one of them.”

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to The New York Philharmonic seeks a new director. Will it be a woman?
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/2022/0112/The-New-York-Philharmonic-seeks-a-new-director.-Will-it-be-a-woman
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe