Winter can’t stop these Brits from wading in

Why We Wrote This

Human beings naturally gravitate toward warmth. But winter-swimming enthusiasts in Britain show that cold is merely a concept to be challenged. 

JONATHAN BROWNING
A group of women from Brighton Swimming Club who meet every morning at 7:30 sharp prepare to brave the cold waters on Dec. 2, 2020. Winter sea swimming has become more popular as the coronavirus has closed indoor pool facilities.

Two ways to read the story

  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 2 Min. )
  • By Jonathan Browning Correspondent

“I must down to the seas again, to the lonely sea and the sky,” begins the 1902 poem “Sea Fever” by British poet and merchant seaman John Masefield. The poet might have dropped his pen had he seen the legions of Britons today who enjoy winter swimming in the island’s coastal waters. 

In this photo essay, London-based photographer Jonathan Browning has captured images of these hardy souls. They tell him that the challenge of rising early and stepping into cold water gives them a feeling of resilience and achievement – and the day’s barely even begun.

Never mind that the water temperature hovers around 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Mr. Browning’s subjects – many of whom choose ordinary swimsuits over full neoprene wetsuits – have gradually built up their tolerance to cold by swimming year-round. The challenges include more than just the cold. The Outdoor Swimming Society offers helpful tips in such startling categories as “Understanding rip currents” and “What to do if you encounter a seal.” 

Still, these photographs show indomitable people who have not only mastered their reaction to cold, but also embraced the thrill of winter sea swimming.

Brighton, England

To some, life in Britain might feel a little dreary right now. The pandemic has impeded normal activities, and post-Brexit separation pains have impacted daily life. But as people search for the perfect pick-me-up, they’ve been rediscovering the pleasures of swimming in the island’s coastal waters – especially the cold English Channel.

JONATHAN BROWNING
Emma Marchant (right) and a fellow swimmer float near Saltdean, England, on Jan. 10, 2021. They like to listen to the moving shingle on the seafloor.

Sea bathing first came into vogue in the 18th century, when people believed that swimming in spas or the ocean was beneficial for their health. Today, with many swimming pools shut down in response to COVID-19, sea bathing has exploded in popularity again in coastal towns. The winter months have not discouraged devotees – nor have early mornings.

JONATHAN BROWNING
Johanna Vicat Brown enters the water in Shoreham Harbour near Brighton, England, on Jan. 8, 2021. Winter sea swimming has become more popular as the coronavirus has closed indoor pool facilities.

“A sunrise swim is particularly uplifting,” says Johanna Vicat Brown, after finishing up a dip in water that was just 41 degrees Fahrenheit. (The air, meanwhile, hovered around 26 F.) 

“A new day dawning brings hope, and the skies are often very beautiful,” she adds. “The challenge of rising early – and in the dark – increases the feeling of resilience and achievement. If the sky is clear, it’s particularly rewarding to be warmed by the sun while drying off and dressing.”

JONATHAN BROWNING
Ms. Marchant (left) and a fellow swimmer glow in the rising sun. Behind them stand England’s iconic white cliffs, which run all the way to Dover.

Emma Marchant, a veteran sea swimmer of 10 winters, says that it’s important to limit the time spent in the cold ocean. “After a while, the body begins to feel comfortable in the water and it can be tempting to prolong your exit,” she explains. “The real danger is the time between coming out of the water and getting dry.”

Thankfully, swimmers are well prepared for the chill. Hot drinks and even hot water bottles are staples at the beaches frequented by these intrepid sea-bathers.

JONATHAN BROWNING
David Sawyer, a local legend on the Brighton swim scene, sea-bathes every day. His great-great-grandmother was a member of Brighton Swimming Club.
JONATHAN BROWNING
A swimmer rests in the breaking waves near Brighton Pier on Dec. 15, 2020. She decided not to go out because the water was too choppy.
JONATHAN BROWNING
Members of Brighton Swimming Club – the oldest sea-bathing club in England – put on their flippers on a pebble beach at sunrise on Dec. 7, 2020.
