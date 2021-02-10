Winter can’t stop these Brits from wading in

“I must down to the seas again, to the lonely sea and the sky,” begins the 1902 poem “Sea Fever” by British poet and merchant seaman John Masefield. The poet might have dropped his pen had he seen the legions of Britons today who enjoy winter swimming in the island’s coastal waters.

In this photo essay, London-based photographer Jonathan Browning has captured images of these hardy souls. They tell him that the challenge of rising early and stepping into cold water gives them a feeling of resilience and achievement – and the day’s barely even begun.

Never mind that the water temperature hovers around 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Mr. Browning’s subjects – many of whom choose ordinary swimsuits over full neoprene wetsuits – have gradually built up their tolerance to cold by swimming year-round. The challenges include more than just the cold. The Outdoor Swimming Society offers helpful tips in such startling categories as “Understanding rip currents” and “What to do if you encounter a seal.”

Still, these photographs show indomitable people who have not only mastered their reaction to cold, but also embraced the thrill of winter sea swimming.