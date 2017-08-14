What's your social dominance orientation? Take the quiz!

Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters/File (Read caption) Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring during the Wanpaku sumo-wrestling tournament in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2017.

Developed in the early 1990s by psychologists Felicia Pratto and Jim Sidanius, social dominance theory seeks to explain the persistence of social inequality. According to the theory, societies minimize intergroup conflict by promoting ideologies that promote the superiority of one group over another.

This eight-item test is designed to measure your preference for social inequality. Try to answer as quickly as possible.