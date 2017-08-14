Menu
What's your social dominance orientation? Take the quiz!

Developed in the early 1990s by psychologists Felicia Pratto and Jim Sidanius, social dominance theory seeks to explain the persistence of social inequality. According to the theory, societies minimize intergroup conflict by promoting ideologies that promote the superiority of one group over another. 

This eight-item test is designed to measure your preference for social inequality. Try to answer as quickly as possible.

By Eoin O'Carroll, Staff writer

1. An ideal society requires some groups to be on top and others to be on the bottom.

strongly oppose

somewhat opose

neutral/mixed

somewhat favor

strongly favor
 
 
