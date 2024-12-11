Skip to footer

As wildfires threatened Malibu, the Pepperdine students didn’t panic. They had a plan.

Wildfires are threatening Southern California again, this time near Malibu. One college in the Santa Monica Mountains lay directly in the path of the Franklin Fire, but extensive safety plans have saved buildings from burning down and students from getting hurt.

|
Jae C. Hong/AP
Vegetation around the Phillips Theme Tower at Pepperdine University is scorched by the Franklin Fire in Malibu, California, Dec. 10, 2024. Safety plans ensured no students on campus were hurt.
  • By Amy Taxin and Eric Thayer Associated Press

| Malibu, California

The wildfire alert came in the middle of the night as some college students in Southern California were cramming for final exams and others were woken up in their dorms.

But rather than run away from the impending blaze, some 3,000 students at Pepperdine University headed toward two buildings at the heart of the 830-acre campus in coastal Malibu, California, to shelter in place.

The protocol at the Christian university with picturesque views of the Pacific Ocean may seem to defy logic to those accustomed to scenes elsewhere in wildfire-prone California of thousands of residents evacuating fire zones in lengthy caravans of cars.

For years, the university nestled in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains has had a special protocol due to its unique terrain and design that calls for students to be brought to a library and campus center where they can get food and water and have their basic needs met, said Michael Friel, a Pepperdine spokesperson.

The school began preparing students and community members on what to do in case of a wildfire during new student orientation at the beginning of the academic year. When the fire broke out the night of Dec. 9, school officials started communicating with students around 11 p.m. and activated the shelter-in-place protocol about two hours later, spreading the word through text messages, email, social media, and by going door to door.

“A lot of our students were woken up by a knock on the door, and we made sure they were aware of the conditions and we were able to get them out of harm’s way,” Mr. Friel said.

The Franklin Fire quickly moved south, jumping over the famous Pacific Coast Highway and stretching to the coast, where large homes line the beach. Thousands of Southern California residents were under evacuation orders and warnings Dec. 10 with more than 8,100 homes and other structures under threat.

County fire officials estimated that more than 3.5 square miles of trees and dry brush had burned amid dangerous conditions fanned by dry, gusty Santa Ana winds that were expected to last until Dec. 11.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Ryan Song, a resident assistant at Pepperdine University, said he noticed the power went out at his dorm late Dec. 9. When he looked out the window, he saw a huge pink glow.

“I thought, ‘This is too bright,’ and it got bigger and bigger,” the 20-year-old junior said. “I immediately went outside and saw that it was a real fire.”

Mr. Song and the other assistants went door to door to get students out. Most were calm and followed instructions, he said; a few who were scared rushed to their cars to get off campus.

Mr. Song said he spent the next few hours racing back and forth in the dark between his dorm and the main campus to ensure no one was left behind.

Pepperdine University officials said the campus was designed in the 1960s with fire safety in mind due to the region’s experience with wildfires. Buildings were clustered together and covered in stucco while roadways were constructed to make it easy for firefighters to get in, said Phil Phillips, the school’s executive vice president.

During the 1990s, campus officials worked with Los Angeles County fire authorities to develop a safety plan, and authorities said the safest option for students would be to remain on campus. The school is diligent about brush clearance and has a plan to reduce smoke in shelter-in-place locations by taping shut doors and using air filters, he said.

The nearby stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway can also become congested during an emergency, Mr. Phillips said, such as during the deadly Woolsey Fire in 2018.

“What you don’t want is to be stuck,” said Mr. Phillips, who has been at the campus for three decades – including as a student – and said he has been through seven fires. “Protecting our students, providing for their safety is a moral obligation for us, so we take it really, really seriously.”

On Dec. 10, heavy smoke from the Franklin Fire, burning northeast of the school, billowed over the campus 29 miles west of Los Angeles, and classes were cancelled and final exams postponed. Firefighters had not contained any part of the blaze as of the afternoon of Dec. 10.

The campus was singed but no injuries were reported, and only one structure possibly was minimally damaged thanks to firefighters’ hard work and collaboration from students, faculty, and others on campus, Mr. Friel said.

Jim Gash, the college’s president, said the campus was no longer threatened by the afternoon of Dec. 10.

“I am grateful that through prayer, preparation, and cooperation, our Pepperdine community safely navigated the challenges encountered over the last 12 hours,” Mr. Gash said in a statement. “Our prayers continue to go out to the Malibu community.”

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to As wildfires threatened Malibu, the Pepperdine students didn’t panic. They had a plan.
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2024/1211/wildfire-malibu-pepperdine-safety
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe