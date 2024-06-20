Skip to footer

Extreme heat threatens 2 million hajj pilgrims. Scientists warn it will only get worse.

Temperatures over 124 degrees Fahrenheit have resulted in a death toll of at least 562 people so far during this year’s hajj pilgrimage. Climate scientists say extreme heat will only increase in severity with each coming year.

|
Saleh Salem/Reuters
Muslim pilgrims take part in the Satan stoning ritual, during the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mina, Saudi Arabia June 18, 2024. At least 562 people have died due to extreme heat during this year’s hajj, some reports say.
  • By By Gloria Dickie and Pesha Magid Reuters

| Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Nearly 2 million Muslims will reach the end of the hajj pilgrimage this week, but extreme heat has proved fatal for hundreds who began the journey June 14 to the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

At least 562 people have died during the hajj, according to a Reuters tally based on foreign ministry statements and sources.

Egypt alone has registered 307 deaths and another 118 missing, medical and security sources told Reuters, as temperatures at times soared past 124 Fahrenheit.

“It was so harsh and the people cannot bear that type of heat,” said Wilayet Mustafa, a Pakistani pilgrim.

A witness said bodies lay on the side of the road near Mina, just outside Mecca, covered with the white Ihram cloth – a simple garb worn by pilgrims – until medical vehicles arrived.

Climate scientists say such deaths offer a glimpse of what is to come for the tens of millions of Muslims expected in coming decades to undertake the hajj.

“The hajj has been conducted in a certain way for more than 1,000 years now, and it's always been a hot climate,” said Carl-Friedrich Schleussner, a scientific advisor at German institute Climate Analytics. “But ... the climate crisis is adding to the severity of the climate conditions.”

During the hajj to the Kaaba, a cube-shaped stone structure at the Grand Mosque, pilgrims perform religious rites as taught by the Prophet Mohammad to his followers 14 centuries ago.

Integral parts of the hajj, Mr. Schleussner said, such as the ritual climb of Mount Arafat, have become “incredibly dangerous to human health.”

Situation will worsen

The timing of the hajj is determined by the lunar year, which sees the pilgrimage move back by 10 days annually. While the hajj is now moving towards winter, by the 2040s it will coincide with the peak of summer in Saudi Arabia.

“It is going to be very fatal,” said Fahad Saeed, a climate scientist at Climate Analytics based in Pakistan.

Heat-related deaths along the hajj are not new and have been recorded back to the 1400s.

A lack of acclimatization to higher temperature, intense physical exertion, exposed spaces, and an older population makes pilgrims vulnerable.

Last year, more than 2,000 people suffered from heat stress, according to Saudi officials.

The situation will get much worse as the world warms, scientists said.

Mr. Saeed and Mr. Schleussner published a 2021 study in the journal Environmental Research Letters which found that if the world warms by 2.7 F above pre-industrial levels, heat stroke risk for pilgrims on the hajj will be five times greater.

The world is on track to reach 2.7 F of warming in the 2030s.

“People are very religiously motivated. For some of them, it is a once in a lifetime affair,” Mr. Saeed said, as each country receives a limited number of slots. “If they get a chance, they go for it.”

Cool interventions

In 2016, Saudi Arabia published a heat strategy that included constructing shaded areas, establishing drinking water points every 500 meters (about 546 yards), and improving health care capacity.

Saudi health authorities warned pilgrims to stay hydrated and avoid being outdoors between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. during this hajj.

Pakistani pilgrim Mr. Mustafa said he had to push his 75-year-old mother in a wheelchair. When they tried to rest, they were told by police to keep moving, he said.

“I was amazed to see that there were no efforts made by the Saudi government to provide any shelter or any water,” Mr. Mustafa said.

Saudi Arabia's government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An Egyptian medical source told Reuters the highest death tolls were among pilgrims who were not formally registered with hajj authorities and were forced to stay on the streets, exposed to heat.

Egyptian pilgrim Sameh Al-Zayni said he received water from Saudi authorities, and a Reuters witness saw Saudi police handing out water and spraying crowds to cool them down.

Spraying water is only effective at temperatures below about 95 F, scientists said. If temperatures are too high, spraying water does not help and can add to the risk in humid conditions when people struggle to shed heat through sweating.

This story was reported by Reuters.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Extreme heat threatens 2 million hajj pilgrims. Scientists warn it will only get worse.
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2024/0620/hajj-pilgrimage-extreme-heat-climate-change
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe