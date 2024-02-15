In Pictures: Indigenous women guard against illegal mining in Ecuador

For thousands of years, Indigenous peoples in the Ecuadorian Amazon have been stewards of one of the most diverse ecosystems on the planet. So when a group of Indigenous women in Serena watched illegal mines spring up, it sprang into action.

Calling itself Yuturi Warmi, which refers in the Kichwa language to a type of ant that will attack when an enemy enters its territory, the group formed in 2020. It joined with other Ecuadorian and international organizations to urge the government to enforce laws against illegal extraction that pollutes waterways and destroys critical habitat.

Why We Wrote This A story focused on Responsibility Indigenous peoples have long been stewards of their land. In the Ecuadorian Amazon, a group of women has mobilized to safeguard waterways and critical habitat.

But officials have not acted, according to Yuturi Warmi. So the women have worked themselves to ensure that no illegal mining takes place in their community. They patrol the riverbank, conduct canoe inspections, and maintain constant surveillance. Thus far, they have kept intruders out of Serena.

The situation is different upstream, in Yutzupino, where illegal extraction has destroyed the basin of the Jatunyacu River, a tributary of the Amazon River.

Expand this story to see the full photo essay.