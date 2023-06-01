Skip to footer

Why UN talks this week focus on just one word: Plastics

Responsibility

Hundreds of diplomats from around the world are in Paris this week, working on what is expected to become the world’s first legally binding international treaty on plastic pollution. 

While pretty much everyone involved in the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee for Plastics agrees that there’s a problem – the world produces some 400 million tons of plastic waste every year – figuring out what to do about it is far harder. This is true even beyond the bureaucratic corridors of the United Nations. 

Plastic, in many ways, presents not only a waste and pollution challenge, but also a lifestyle one, with a slew of ethical, social justice, and environmental considerations.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Responsibility

Few plastics are recycled, and instead particles are increasingly ubiquitous in the environment. Our charts and story explore a problem facing governments as well as individuals and corporations.

Hundreds of municipalities have banned different types of single-use plastics, such as plastic bags or water bottles. But plastic consumption overall has grown – and some advocates say that putting the pressure on consumers to find ways to avoid plastic, when their world is literally coated in it, is unfair. 

SOURCE:

Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development

|
Jacob Turcotte/Staff

Similarly, some advocates say that recycling efforts are a distraction, and they simply allow the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries to continue making money from a product that everyone agrees is harmful. They say the world should regulate how much plastic is made in the first place.

How ambitious to be is a controversial topic in Paris, as is how to apportion the burden of responsibility among governments, corporations, and individuals. Many advocates say that while reusable water bottles are great, true change has to happen from the top down as well as from the bottom up.  

“Ultimately, we need the trifecta of policy development, individual behavior change, and corporate commitments,” says Alejandra Warren, co-founder and executive director of the grassroots group Break Free From Plastics, which works with marginalized communities in California to lower their plastic exposure. “Nothing is happening without those three elements.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Why UN talks this week focus on just one word: Plastics
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2023/0601/Why-UN-talks-this-week-focus-on-just-one-word-Plastics
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe