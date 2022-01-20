Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Coral reef, found deep in the pacific, untouched by climate change

Off the coast of Tahiti, scientists found a 2-mile rose-shaped coral reef unaffected by climate change or human activities. Between 2009 and 2018, coral reefs were depleted by 14% globally. Scientists hope to unlock this pristine reef's secret to climate resilience. 

Alexis Rosenfeld/ AP
A researcher for the French National Centre for Scientific Research studies corals in the waters off the coast of Tahiti in December 2021. With more advanced technology, scientists have been able to explore corals located deeper in the ocean, prompting new discoveries.

  • By Victoria Milko Associated Press

Deep in the South Pacific, scientists have explored a rare stretch of pristine corals shaped like roses off the coast of Tahiti. The reef is thought to be one of the largest found at such depths and seems untouched by climate change or human activities.

Laetitia Hédouin said she first saw the corals during a recreational dive with a local diving club months earlier.

“When I went there for the first time, I thought, ‘Wow – we need to study that reef. There’s something special about that reef,” said Ms. Hédouin, a researcher at the French National Center for Scientific Research in Moorea, French Polynesia.

What struck Ms. Hédouin was that the corals looked healthy and weren’t affected by a bleaching event in 2019. Corals are tiny animals that grow and form reefs in oceans around the world.

Globally, coral reefs have been depleted from overfishing and pollution. Climate change is also harming delicate corals – including those in areas neighboring the newly discovered reef – with severe bleaching caused by warmer waters. Between 2009 and 2018, 14% of the world’s corals were killed, according to a 2020 report by the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Project.

The newfound reef, stretching 2 miles (3.2 kilometers), was studied late last year during a dive expedition supported by UNESCO. Unlike most of the world’s mapped corals, which are found in relatively shallow waters, this one was deeper – between 115 feet (35 meters) to 230 feet (70 meters).

Exploring such depths posed a challenge: the deeper a diver goes underwater, the shorter amount of time can be safely spent at each depth. The team was equipped with special tanks and did 200 hours of diving to study the reef, including taking photographs, measurements, and samples of the coral.

The reef is in a spot where many researchers haven’t spent a lot of time, said former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration oceanographer Mark Eakin.

“We’ll be seeing more of these discoveries as the technology is applied to these locations,” said Mr. Eakin. “We may find some bigger ones somewhere, but I think this is always going to be an unusual reef.”

The recent volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves across the Pacific has not affected the reef off of Tahiti, said Ms.Hédouin.

Ms. Hédouin hopes the research can help experts understand how the reef has been resilient to climate change and human pressures, and what role these deeper corals might play in the ocean ecosystem. More dives are planned in the coming months.

“We know very little about the ocean, and there’s still so much that needs to be recorded, needs to be measured,” said Julian Barbière, the head of UNESCO’s marine policy and regional coordination.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Coral reef, found deep in the pacific, untouched by climate change
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2022/0120/Coral-reef-found-deep-in-the-pacific-untouched-by-climate-change
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe