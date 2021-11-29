In Pictures: These women used to cut trees. Now they save them.

For years, the main appeal of the trees in Kenya’s Kirisia Forest was that they could be chopped down and sold for charcoal.

Recently, however, members of this herding community have become more cognizant of the forest’s role in supplying water to the region as climate change has begun forcing men to leave for months on end in search of water and pasture for their animals.

Why We Wrote This Whose responsibility is it to protect nature? In Kenya, entrusting local communities with land management – and involving women – is yielding positive results.

Today, 550 women have teamed up to help safeguard the forest in this dense, mountainous ecosystem, which provides water to more than 150,000 people. Now, women are not only conserving the forest but also using its resources more sustainably to earn money for their families, like with beekeeping projects.

“I am proud to know that I can make a difference in protecting this forest,” says Zeinab Leboiyare, a beekeeper.

The community, including volunteer scouts that go on patrol, tries to stamp out cases of illegal charcoal burning, and raise awareness about its detrimental impacts.

“We try to ... explain the importance of protecting this forest,” says Elisa Lesilele, one such scout. “People have to understand that

this forest has the potential to save the generations to come.”