In Pictures: These women used to cut trees. Now they save them.

Siegfried Modola
Scout volunteers of the Community Forest Association Elisa Lesilele (left) and Narmati Lementilla walk through the Kirisia Forest. Samburu women have taken a leading role in preserving this vital ecosystem.

Two ways to read the story

  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 2 Min. )
  • By Siegfried Modola Correspondent

For years, the main appeal of the trees in Kenya’s Kirisia Forest was that they could be chopped down and sold for charcoal.

Recently, however, members of this herding community have become more cognizant of the forest’s role in supplying water to the region as climate change has begun forcing men to leave for months on end in search of water and pasture for their animals.

Why We Wrote This

Whose responsibility is it to protect nature? In Kenya, entrusting local communities with land management – and involving women – is yielding positive results.

Today, 550 women have teamed up to help safeguard the forest in this dense, mountainous ecosystem, which provides water to more than 150,000 people. Now, women are not only conserving the forest but also using its resources more sustainably to earn money for their families, like with beekeeping projects. 

“I am proud to know that I can make a difference in protecting this forest,” says Zeinab Leboiyare, a beekeeper.

The community, including volunteer scouts that go on patrol, tries to stamp out cases of illegal charcoal burning, and raise awareness about its detrimental impacts. 

“We try to ... explain the importance of protecting this forest,” says Elisa Lesilele, one such scout. “People have to understand that
this forest has the potential to save the generations to come.”

KIRISIA FOREST, SAMBURU, NORTHERN KENYA

For decades, Samburu women cut down trees in the Kirisia Forest to make charcoal, their only source of income. Today, 550 of them have teamed up to help safeguard the forest in this dense, mountainous ecosystem, which provides water to more than 150,000 people. With climate change, drought is driving the men of this lowland herding community to leave for months on end in search of water and pasture for their animals.

The women’s stewardship of the 226,000-acre national forest is part of a broader shift in thinking among governments in places like Kenya and Tanzania toward entrusting communities with local resource management.

At the same time, a shift is occurring in gender roles: Samburu women are not only conserving the forest but also working to earn money for their families, which face extreme poverty and hunger. 

Elisa Lesilele has breakfast at base camp before departing for a morning patrol. She has been a scout volunteer of the Kirisia Community Forest Association since 2019. “In our culture, women are usually not involved in decision makings,” she explains as the sun rises above the mist-covered forest. “But now things are changing, and we are directly involved in protecting these trees.”

As climate change disrupts pastoralists’ traditional way of life, projects like beekeeping have the potential to lift communities out of poverty. “I am proud to know that I can make a difference in protecting this forest,” says Zeinab Leboiyare, a beekeeper. “Before, we did not know the importance of taking care of these trees. But now we are starting to understand that we have to take matters in our own hands, if we want to protect our environment.”

Still, ending illegal charcoal burning is a challenge, one that Ms. Lesilele says is best resolved by raising awareness. “When we see someone cutting trees ... we try to ... explain the importance of protecting this forest,” she says. “People have to understand that this forest has the potential to save the generations to come.”

Siegfried Modola
Women herd goats toward one of the few sources of water in the drought-stricken region of northern Kenya.

Siegfried Modola
Smoke rises from illegal charcoal burning, once the only source of income.
Siegfried Modola
Scouts join a team debriefing before a joint patrol. Kirisia is a critical ecosystem for people living in the lowlands.
Siegfried Modola
Samburu women not only serve alongside Kenyan forest rangers, but also participate in community decision-making concerning the forest.
Siegfried Modola
Zeinab Leboiyare tends hives. The Kirisia project is supported by BOMA, a nongovernmental organization. Samburu women can earn money from sustainably managed products.
Siegfried Modola
A Samburu woman milks her cow at her home on the edge of the forest. Drought conditions are making it harder to keep livestock alive. Some herders have sold off their animals.
Siegfried Modola
From left: Ms. Lementilla, Naisulla Letiwa, and Ms. Lesilele inspect a fallen tree during a patrol with rangers from the Kenyan Forest Service.
