Beyond the reach of Russian rockets

Today’s Monitor offers glimpses of reclaimed identity. Venezuelans seeking to take back their country from years of repressive rule. One man’s renewal in the footsteps of Henry David Thoreau. Former President Trump making gestures to strike an inclusive tone.

But I linger on the story of the Odesa National Fine Arts Museum by Howard LaFranchi. Defaced by Russian attacks, the museum is “working to show through art a different kind of power,” the director says. “These public exhibits and activities become another part of our national defense,” adds a curator.

That unity and resolve speaks to a power rockets cannot touch.