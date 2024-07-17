Lessons from 8 years as editor

When I first heard about the assassination attempt against Donald Trump, I was deeply shaken. I might be living abroad, but the United States is my home. What was happening?

Well, I tend to process by writing. So I wrote. What came turned out to be something of a capstone of some of the larger insights I feel I’ve gained about the U.S. and the world in eight years of looking through the lens of being The Christian Science Monitor’s editor. It is too long to put in this space, but I share it in the hope that it can be some small contribution in fortifying all our highest natures moving forward.

You can read the column here.