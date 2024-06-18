The best kind of sequel

Ask a reader to describe the Monitor, and one word you’ll often hear is “hope.” Today’s review of “Inside Out 2” by Cameron Pugh and Troy Aidan Sambajon gives me hope that, just maybe, Pixar can get back to its best.

From “Toy Story” to “Ratatouille,” Pixar did something more than reinvent animation. It produced films of stunning depth, packaged as children’s fare but more likely to leave adults bawling. They reminded us of the power of all those things we most need – innocence, goodness, love, and, yes, hope.

A renewal of those years would be a very welcome sequel.