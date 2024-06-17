Skip to footer

How our past shapes our future

Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Each of today’s stories examines identity – that shifting line between how we change and how we hold fast that defines some sense of ourselves. From Los Angeles to Germany to Ukraine, people are wrestling with how their past informs their future. 

What’s going on in South Africa is maybe even bigger. Can elements of the white power structure that subjugated Black South Africans for generations be a part of the way forward? It’s a profound question not just for South Africa but for all communities struggling to replace injustice with prosperity. How South Africa answers it will hold lessons for us all.  

