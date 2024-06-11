Two countries, one question

Yesterday, I came across this survey by the Pew Research Center about “culture war” politics in the United States. The takeaway? America is essentially two separate countries, politically.

Then I saw this map of German voting patterns in this weekend’s election for the European Parliament. The takeaway? Germany is still essentially two separate countries, politically. The East is following the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The West is following the traditional Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party.

Sometimes, it seems our political differences are so great that we should just split. Some 33 years ago, Germany had that choice. It reunified. Was that a mistake?

The test of today for both countries – indeed for all democracies – is whether that sense of unity can grow, evolve, adapt. The world is changing. Can our democracies change with it? In that task, electoral victory matters far less than the commitment we make to one another.