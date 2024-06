As we wrap up our Rebuilding Trust project, I wanted to point you all toward Jingnan Peng’s story today. It shows what a powerful lens trust is to understanding the world today.

I hardly would have thought urban tree planting was a matter of trust. But that’s what Jing found, and it reminds us of a universal fact: Almost any time something is breaking down, rebuilding trust is inevitably one of the essential steps to setting it right.