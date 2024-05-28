Mexico’s moment

Milestones are important. This weekend, when Mexico almost certainly elects its first female president, it will be historic.

But in a country that struggles with machismo and inequality, will electing a woman help? Studies show women excel at leading more inclusive governments, so maybe. But Whitney Eulich’s story today suggests another possibility.

Cultural change has led to this moment. Further cultural change is needed. But maybe that is more about the women in Whitney’s story than about the president. They and their predecessors have brought Mexico to this milestone. They will ensure it is a waymark, not an endpoint.