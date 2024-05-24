Skip to footer

This article appeared in the May 24, 2024 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 05/24 edition

192 steps of progress in Ukraine

Howard LaFranchi
Reporter

A year ago I chronicled a somewhat bracing visit to the famous but off-limits and barricaded Potemkin Steps here in Odesa, Ukraine. My fleeting glimpse was cut short by an overzealous soldier who demanded a review of my phone’s photos.

This visit, I am glad to say, all barriers (and overzealous guards) are gone. Visitors ascend and descend the 192 granite steps at will – taking selfies with Odesa’s signature stairway is no longer a punishable offense. It’s a small thing in the grand scheme of the war, maybe, but still a heartening picture (literally) of progress. Keep an eye out for my stories from this trip during the coming weeks.

This article appeared in the May 24, 2024 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 05/24 edition
You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.