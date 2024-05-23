When communities decide to heal

Trust doesn’t always come easy. It can come to those who choose to build it.

Stephen Humphries and Alfredo Sosa collaborated on a story that’s a tale of traffic cones and trash bags. More deeply, it’s about respect, purpose, and a shared sense of home – all humbly aimed at healing the kind of community division that feels pretty common today. If there’s a “poster story” for our ongoing project, Rebuilding Trust, this is probably it.

“These volunteers don’t put a high premium on power, status, or money,” Stephen says. As one social-trust tracker told him, “‘The relationships are the riches.’”