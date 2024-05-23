Skip to footer

When communities decide to heal

Clayton Collins
Director of Editorial Innovation

Trust doesn’t always come easy. It can come to those who choose to build it.

Stephen Humphries and Alfredo Sosa collaborated on a story that’s a tale of traffic cones and trash bags. More deeply, it’s about respect, purpose, and a shared sense of home – all humbly aimed at healing the kind of community division that feels pretty common today. If there’s a “poster story” for our ongoing project, Rebuilding Trust, this is probably it.

“These volunteers don’t put a high premium on power, status, or money,” Stephen says. As one social-trust tracker told him, “‘The relationships are the riches.’”

