Democracy and the ‘fickle friend’ problem

In recent years, we’ve read much about China building influence in Africa. The motives have not always been high; the means have often been blunt.

But Howard LaFranchi’s story today helps me see the situation a little differently. Despite its faults, China is for the most part solidly, dependably there for Africa. That matters.

Democratic nations can make fickle friends, blown about by politics. To persuade the world of their essential advantages, democracies will need to show that their core values include not just justice and liberty, but also steadfastness.