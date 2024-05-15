Looking for hope, finding hope

The Axios Finish Line newsletter on Tuesday highlighted New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof and his new memoir, “Chasing Hope: A Reporter’s Life.” “What I’ve learned from four decades of covering misery is hope — both the reasons for hope and the need for hope,” he writes in a recent column.

I interviewed Mr. Kristof in 2020. He made similar comments then. They speak to a truth I have found in working for The Christian Science Monitor. If you are not looking for something, you will rarely see it. Hope and agency and grace are always there. Journalists like Mr. Kristof help ensure we don’t forget that fact.