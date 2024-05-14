Skip to footer

Signs of a shift in Israel and Gaza

Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Listen to the people of Israel and Gaza in today’s remarkable story by Taylor Luck and Ghada Abdulfattah. They’re all saying one thing: It’s time for humanity to have a seat at the table. 

One can debate the merits of war. But one cannot debate the effects of war and destruction, which destroy trust, too. Yet without trust, what peace can find any lasting foundation?  

People in Israel and Gaza are saying the time for trust-building has come. That, in many ways, will be infinitely more difficult than achieving a military objective. But also infinitely more powerful. 

