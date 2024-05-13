A kinder way to ‘win’

Capitalism, like any system, reflects the qualities and values of its practitioners.

When it earns descriptors like “rapacious,” it’s because in some cases the fortunes of a few are being made on the backs of many, and in damaging ways. Of course, capitalism also is the lifeblood of small businesses that are very intentional about caring for employees and serving communities.

Today, Erika Page – who reported not long ago on Sweden’s “just enough” mindset – reports from northern Spain on a federation of cooperatives that marries a spirit of collectivism with an open quest for profit.

It’s a fascinating tightrope walk. Global competition remains in view. And some hierarchy remains – but it’s one that exalts fairness.