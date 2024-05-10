Skip to footer

This article appeared in the May 10, 2024 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Remembering those we should not forget

Mark Sappenfield
Editor

When does responsibility end? That’s a question in my story today about colleagues who worked with the Monitor in Afghanistan and are still there, at great risk. 

America’s time in Afghanistan involved many difficult questions with no easy answers. But responsibility is, at its core, a matter of trust. We put our trust in these colleagues to protect us. Can we now protect them? We continue to work to bring them to safety, and today’s article is an attempt to ensure they are not forgotten. But the need remains, as does the hope of an answer. 

