What lies at the heart of political progress

Political leadership means also knowing how to follow. At least how to listen.

Some of that is about staying in power. It’s also how the actual aspirations of a people – sometimes more overlapping than not – help shape a nation.

Today, Howard LaFranchi leads our Daily with a look at the hands on the dials of political calibration in Israel. The Netanyahu government now wrestles with what comes next in Gaza. Its actions there have yielded increased international isolation and rising domestic dissent. Can it reverse some of that?

As many diplomats would note, it might start with close and careful listening.