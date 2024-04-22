Skip to footer

Earth Day and the ingredients for progress

Amelia Newcomb
Managing Editor

It’s Earth Day – an event that began in 1970 to prompt us humans to think more carefully about our planet. This year’s theme is its struggle with plastics, waste from which is expected to triple over the next 30 years. And plastics are only one of many daunting environmental challenges. What does that mean for the future?

Two stories today – one on plastics, one about sustainable communities – point to key ingredients in making progress. There’s the willingness to accept complexity, a pragmatic bent, an understanding that both urgency and a commitment to the long game matter. You’ll hear from people who hypothesize, collaborate, test. They’re solution-oriented, and committed to finding a sustainable path forward.

