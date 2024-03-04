Covering President Biden

Today we take a deep look at President Joe Biden, courtesy of Washington Bureau Chief Linda Feldmann, a seasoned observer of White House occupants.

Linda was there to read the room recently when customers at a Black-owned barbershop in South Carolina found the president of the United States at their elbow during an impromptu visit. She’s talked with Mr. Biden while he chatted up the press on Air Force One. Those are just two of many encounters.

“There’s no substitute for seeing a person up close,” Linda says. “You can look [a president] in the eye – and as famous, pilloried, or misrepresented as they may be, you connect with their humanity.”

As we enter a kickoff week for the presidential race, it’s worth connecting with Linda’s profile of a president.