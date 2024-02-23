Universal hygge

I love the Danish concept of hygge. I’m sure many of you have heard of it. Contributor Sam Laine Perfas talks about it today. In a word, it’s the “coziness” we feel being at home.

But I also love that Sam challenges us to expect more. That feeling of safety and radiant comfort should expand into more than candles and winter nights by the fire. In some ways, hygge is simply a measure of world progress – the product of a secure, balanced, meaningful life. We can help, not so much by seeking hygge, but by spreading it.