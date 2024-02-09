Skip to footer

Compassion is not a consolation prize

Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Not too long ago, I wrote an article on the Abortion Talks – six Massachusetts women on opposite sides of the issue who continued a dialogue for six years. At the end of those six years, not one participant had changed her mind. 

What was the point? Today’s article on Poland holds the answer. Building compassion can seem like a consolation prize. But it’s not. In today’s polarized world, only autocrats win all the time. For the rest of us, building compassion is the most practical way to ensure that law – in whichever direction it trends – remains temperate, thoughtful, and humane. 

