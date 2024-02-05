A lover and defender of humanity

The first thing I noticed about Ken Makin was the name of his podcast: Makin’ a Difference. Here, I thought, was a kindred spirit. So it has proven to be.

Many of you know Ken well from his wonderful columns. Today, he takes a look at a new embrace of the Harlem Renaissance. It’s the perfect time to announce him as our new cultural commentator. I could say more, but Ken says it much better.

“There are few outlets with the courage, let alone the conscience, to have a worldview that seeks to promote the honor and dignity of all people,” he tells me. “From my first perspective about Dr. Martin Luther King to the work that I’ve done and hope to continue to do, my goal is to emphasize humanity, as a lover and a defender.”

We couldn’t be happier that he will do that important work right here.