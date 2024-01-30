How reconciliation and forgiveness begin

Today, I am going to be shamelessly promotional. This issue of the Daily includes a wonderful story on the difficulties of reparations, even when the motives are good. Germany and Holocaust is the case study.

But I’m going to encourage you to listen to this podcast, from our “Tulsa Rising” series several years ago about the race massacre there. It changed how I saw the issue by showing me what healing can look like. Honesty and genuine contrition not only begin to address the past but also begin to unlock the remarkable energies of a new future.