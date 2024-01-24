Recently, the online magazine Medium ran a column (with some salty language) called “Stop Choosing Imaginary Sides.” It states, “There are a lot of would-be conquerors around today eagerly exploiting our common reflex to blame others.”

Then I read Taylor Luck’s story in today’s Daily about how an autocratic leader in Tunisia is maintaining power. The answer: by playing on the reflex to blame others.

I like to think of the Monitor as exploring deeper truths that go beyond who, what, when, where. Blame can work for a time, politically. But “everything humans have comes directly from cooperation, not in-fighting,” the Medium article argues. Tunisia is a test for that deeper truth.