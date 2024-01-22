Civil society

As New Hampshire prepares to vote in Tuesday’s presidential primary, the good-natured vibe is strong, says veteran political reporter Linda Feldmann. Locals and “political tourists” soak up the energy and stare down the cold. Haunts like Concord’s Red Arrow Diner, festooned with candidate pictures, draw crowds. Linda met a voter who always attends every candidate’s events. Democrats enthusiastically wave placards on street corners to encourage write-in votes for President Joe Biden. (He declined to be on the ballot because the Democratic Party awarded first-in-the-nation status to South Carolina, something New Hampshire is disregarding.) “For this short period,” says Linda, kitted out in layers of L.L. Bean wool, “New Hampshire is the center of the political universe.”