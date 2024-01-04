How the Monitor would cover a second Trump presidency

In many quarters of the media, the prospect of a second Donald Trump presidency has set alarm bells ringing. Today, the Monitor’s Peter Grier and Sophie Hills take stock.

But what is the Monitor’s viewpoint? You can read my full column here.

The essentials boil down to two key points: First, the Monitor has long reported clearly and factually on anti-democratic movements and politicians. We won’t stop now, and we won’t be afraid to point that lens at the United States.

Yet in doing this work, the Monitor should also never give in to fear, personal opinion, or speculation. What we can do is calmly watch, challenge our own biases, and report honestly. Which is what we have been doing for 115 years.