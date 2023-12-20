The trust factor

How do we govern? Who or what can we trust in?

We touch on those questions in two very different stories today. There’s trust in the system: The Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that former President Donald Trump is ineligible for the 2024 state primary ballot is spurring heated debate, putting new pressure on a democracy already experiencing heavy strains.

Then there’s trust in individual – or regional – agency. Chief culture writer Stephen Humphries recently spent time with Andy Burnham, rising-star mayor of Manchester, England. Tribalism and polarization aren’t in his vocabulary. “Devolution” is, shifting more decision-making from London to his northern region. His ethos is to bring people along through collaboration – another factor in building trust.