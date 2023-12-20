Skip to footer

This article appeared in the December 20, 2023 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 12/20 edition

The trust factor

Amelia Newcomb
Managing Editor

How do we govern? Who or what can we trust in?

We touch on those questions in two very different stories today. There’s trust in the system: The Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that former President Donald Trump is ineligible for the 2024 state primary ballot is spurring heated debate, putting new pressure on a democracy already experiencing heavy strains.

Then there’s trust in individual – or regional – agency. Chief culture writer Stephen Humphries recently spent time with Andy Burnham, rising-star mayor of Manchester, England. Tribalism and polarization aren’t in his vocabulary. “Devolution” is, shifting more decision-making from London to his northern region. His ethos is to bring people along through collaboration – another factor in building trust.

This article appeared in the December 20, 2023 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 12/20 edition
You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.