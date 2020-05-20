This just in: A new look for the Monitor Daily

This spring has been full of changes. But we hope the changes in today’s issue will be welcome, since they were suggested by your fellow readers.

When we launched the Monitor Daily three years ago this month, it wasn’t just a new product, it was a promise to help the Monitor fit into your life and how you read the news. So many of you have said it does just that. But you’ve also pointed out how we can do better.

• A clear table of contents lets you see what we have without scrolling.

• The podcast player for the Daily’s audio version is now at the top of the edition – because many readers, we discovered, didn’t know it existed.

• We’ve clarified the purpose and function of these intros by adding a headline.

• Many of you have asked for an overview of the day’s news in addition to our five stories. So we’re including a link farther down the page to wire stories – all chosen to keep you up to date and still have a bit of that Monitor lens.

Readers have helped us test these changes, and one told us, “I feel good about the Monitor; I trust it. I expect that what I find there will have value to me.”

We hope that’s a little more apparent today. And if you have other ideas about how we can continue to improve, please let us know.