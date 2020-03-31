Car parades: A slow-rolling coronavirus rebellion

Drive-by salutes are all the rage.

From California to Massachusetts, teachers are making signs, getting behind the wheel, and driving past their students’ homes. In the past week, 10-, 20-, and 50-car parades have been spotted honking their love. And the kids and parents are on the street curbs waving and holding signs too.

Perhaps in America’s car culture, it should come as no surprise that a relationship would be reinforced with a motorcade. It’s also a kind of rolling rebellion. In a time of social distancing, we are resisting – not the rules as much as the sense of separation.

These car parades are about American communities pushing back and affirming their ties. This is about finding new ways to become closer. A Zoom room isn’t enough.

“We just want all the kids to be connected to their teachers,” Staci Scott-Stewart, a teacher at North Elementary in Noblesville, Indiana, told CNN. “We’re all in it together.”

And it’s not just convoys of teachers. In Marietta, Georgia, Amanda Overstreet Wagner organized a drive-by birthday parade for her neighbor’s 11-year-old son.

“I feel like some of this coronavirus has been more dividing us as Americans rather than uniting,” said Ms. Wagner. “So, in my little neighborhood in the suburbs of Atlanta, I’m trying to be more of a unifying factor.”

I’ll honk for that.