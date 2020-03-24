A wedding in a time of lockdowns

Like a slow-motion video of a building demolition, we watched the best-laid plans of my nephew's wedding crumble.

James and his fiancée, Meghan, live near Seattle. As their March 21 wedding date approached, the lockdowns spread. As the pandemic chased their date, they responded defiantly: “The wedding is on.”

But local officials had a public to protect. The reception venue was abruptly closed. Then, the wedding venue was shuttered. Undeterred, they adjusted – just like many couples who have canceled receptions and honeymoons, but not their weddings. James and Meghan would have a small, courthouse wedding. Actually, it was a courthouse-steps wedding. The judge met them outside and performed the ceremony standing six feet away.

The reception also found a new venue. Guests from across the country dressed up in suits and ties and sparkly dresses, and gathered on Zoom for a Hollywood Squares-like reception. The bride, groom, and best man joined from their car. We took turns toasting the newlyweds. Then we danced in our little video squares to “Uptown Funk.”

Was this the wedding of their dreams? No. But there were ribald jokes and tales, peals of laughter, oohing and aahing over outfits, and tears of joy. Everything you could want in a wedding.

Take that, coronavirus. Love conquers.