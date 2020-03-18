Get ready for a new Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What if Tom Brady is not who we think he is?

Today, we learned that the most successful quarterback in National Football League history is leaving the New England Patriots – with whom he won a record six Super Bowls – and joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The chatter has begun: Who will fare better, Brady or the legendary coach he is leaving behind, Bill Belichick?

For 20 years under Belichick, Brady was the image of his boss – businesslike, corporate, always hewing to the company line. But as a Buccaneer, he’ll be working with Bruce Arians, a coach who once sang an off-color impromptu gospel song about sacking quarterbacks for a television show. Who one former player described as having “crazy swag.” And who berates employees who stay at the office instead of attending their children’s piano recitals. Bill Belichick, he is not.

And that could mean a new Brady at age 43. Said Hall of Famer Steve Young on ESPN: “The Buccaneers are getting a guy that really wants to enjoy the last little bit of his career, and Bruce Arians is perfect for that. [Tom] loves football and you’ve seen him love it in a unique Patriot way – now I think you’ll see him love it in a unique Tom Brady way.”