The return of hilarity with hoofs

First, I’ve never giggled more while researching a topic.

After 24 years, cartoonist Gary Larson may be coming out of retirement. On Friday, “The Far Side” website was suddenly updated with a new cartoon of a cow frozen in a block of ice. The caption: “Uncommon, unreal, and (soon-to-be) unfrozen. A new online era of ‘The Far Side’ is coming!”

“Far Side” fans are giddy. From 1980 to 1995, Mr. Larson’s daily cartoon appeared in newspapers around the United States. His comic genius revolved around sardonic, silly, and sometimes macabrely twisted views on life. His cast often included anthropomorphized cows, dinosaurs, and multieyed aliens. Oh yes, and beehive hairdo ladies.

One of my favorites: A dog hypnotically whispering outside the bedroom window of two sleeping humans: “Puuuut the caaaaaat ouuuuuuut ... Puuuut the caaaaaat ouuuuuuuuut ...”

Arguably, more apolitical humor would be welcome. In the past year, The New York Times stopped doing political cartoons. Recently, anti-Trump cartoonists working for publications in Pittsburgh and Canada have been fired. In this era of political divisiveness, here’s something that could delightfully unite us in a good guffaw.

Unless this is an epic Larson practical joke, I’m eagerly anticipating a fresh supply of hilarity with hoofs.