Covering Climate Now: The story of the century

What would you say is the most pressing challenge facing the world today?

Migration? Economic instability? Global conflict? Hunger?

Depending on your politics and worldview, any of these issues might be a top concern. But these challenges are all being stoked by a common fuel: climate change.

For years, discussion of climate change was relegated to scientific and environmental circles. As politicians, particularly in the United States, have bickered over whether the science can be trusted, it has become undeniably clear that climate change is already upon us. And it is affecting nearly every aspect of modern life.

Extreme weather events that used to strike once every 100 years are now becoming increasingly frequent. Entire communities are being displaced by encroaching seas. Famine and drought are adding fuel to the ongoing global refugee crisis.

But that’s not the whole story. This unprecedented global crisis has sparked an equally unprecedented global effort to do something about it. While some may be tempted to throw up their hands and give up, forward-thinking scientists, engineers, politicians, even students have seized the challenge of a lifetime: saving the planet.

The Monitor has long focused on efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change. This week, we are joining Columbia Journalism Review, The Nation, and more than 250 news outlets around the world in the Covering Climate Now initiative to amplify coverage of this crisis.