Today’s stories explore the motivations driving dissent in Hong Kong, the ethics of global trade, the public scrutiny of journalists in the U.S., freedom of religion in Ukraine, and access to education in India.

But first, while more than a million U.S. residents prepared to evacuate their coastal communities ahead of Hurricane Dorian, chef José Andrés was heading into the storm.

Mr. Andrés and his World Central Kitchen volunteers arrived in Nassau over the weekend and immediately began preparations to provide food to victims of the impending storm. As relief organizations struggled to find a path into the hurricane-thrashed Bahamas, the humanitarian chef was setting up pop-up kitchens.

The scope of the devastation in the Bahamas has yet to come into focus, but initial aerial footage of the islands shows submerged and flattened neighborhoods. At least seven people are confirmed dead, a number that is expected to rise with time.

In the wake of such devastation, I am always reminded of Fred Rogers’ urging from his mother to “look for the helpers.” It is heartening to see people rise up in unison to help those in need.

Even as roof-stripping winds and waves lashed the islands, surrounding nations big and small began to set the stage for relief efforts.

In nearby South Florida, residents had barely learned they were out of the path of danger themselves when they began to organize relief efforts to help their neighbors.

So far more than $210,000 has poured in through the Hope 4 Hope Town GoFundMe page.