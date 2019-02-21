A counter to hate

This morning, mourners gathered in Indianapolis to remember Mustafa Ayoubi, who was killed on Saturday during a traffic dispute. Witnesses told police that the assailant hurled Islamic slurs at Mr. Ayoubi just moments before shooting him twice in the back. The Council on American-Islamic Relations has urged the FBI to investigate the incident as a hate crime.

Around the world, anti-Muslim rhetoric and attacks have been on the rise in recent years. But Yusufi Vali, executive director of New England’s largest mosque, has been tracking another surge: interfaith support.

On Feb. 10, 2017 – just days after a gunman in Quebec City opened fire in a mosque killing six people – a group of compassionate Bostonians hailing from “all faiths and no faith” surrounded Mr. Vali’s mosque in a silent human chain of peace.

Watchdog groups have expressed alarm as a long-present undercurrent of intolerance has crested into more overt acts of hatred since the 2016 election. Still, Vali has in some ways seen a positive aspect to the exposure of such anti-Muslim sentiment.

Many Americans are confronting for the first time a strain of intolerance that Muslim Americans have silently endured for decades. That reckoning, he says, is the first step toward societal healing.

