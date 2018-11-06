Menu
Menu

This article appeared in the November 06, 2018 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 11/06 edition

Election day

Rebecca Cook/Reuters
A fireman washes a fire truck outside a polling place in Detroit Nov. 6.
Laurent Belsie
Staff writer

Church. Church. And now this: a gym attached to a former school. “Which precinct?” the poll worker asks. I can never remember my precinct, so I point to the one with the long line. She chuckles. Of all the places I’ve voted, this is the biggest – so big that it houses two voting lines: Precinct 1 (the busy one) and Precinct 2 (where hardly any voters seem to show up).

There’s something soothing about a polling place, as if after all the frenetic campaign debates and attack ads the nation lets out a collective sigh of relief. Democrats, Republicans, and independents gather here, not to yell, but to cast their ballot. Election officials are helpful, even smiling. I still remember the dignity and kindness of election officials in the small Pennsylvania church where I voted years ago.

By now, the line stretches out the door. A man with a blue paper steps in front of me. He hasn’t voted for so long he’s had to fill out the blue form and have his identity checked. By the time I finish, 80 people have voted and the polls haven’t been open an hour. Is it a strong turnout? “Steady,” the poll worker says. “Precinct 1 always turns out.” I wonder how many elections have taken place within these gymnasium walls and what issues past voters grappled with: Vietnam? Watergate? 9/11? Somehow, the nation got through the vitriol of those years to reach a better place. If Precinct 1 is any indication, there’s reason to believe we will do so again.

Here are our five stories for today, including a look at how Monitor writers are seeing the election across the country.

Share this article

Link copied.

This article appeared in the November 06, 2018 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 11/06 edition