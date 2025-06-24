Skip to footer
Integrity
The Monitor's View

Civic awakening among young Kenyans

Like their peers the world over, Kenyan youth value accountability, transparency, and justice. They’re using tech savvy to organize and hold their government to democratic standards.

|
Reuters
A protester in Nairobi, Kenya, during a June 17 demonstration for police accountability
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Kenya’s youth leaders are urging fellow-citizens to carry three items at planned June 25 demonstrations: flags, to signify national unity; flowers, to honor dozens of civilians killed during and since last June’s surge of popular protests; and placards that demand political accountability and adherence to democratic norms.

A 2024 government plan to impose taxes on a range of everyday items sparked what has become a year of dissent. As protests grew last June, security forces killed 60 civilians. Kenyan President William Ruto subsequently withdrew the finance bill and shuffled his Cabinet.

“It was Kenya’s most startling civic awakening in a generation,” according to Edward Buri, a Presbyterian minister. Marking the 2025 anniversary of “the Gen Z uprising ... calls this nation to account,” he wrote in The Standard newspaper. 

Fed by frustration with official corruption and arrogance, the tax objections have morphed into broader pleas for honest, transparent, and responsive governance. These calls bridge ethnic divisions and tap into a deep yearning for individual and collective freedoms among youth activists in Kenya and beyond. Nigeria, Serbia, Mongolia, and Indonesia are other countries where youth are pushing a change agenda.

Many of Kenya’s 17 million Gen Zers are educated and entrepreneurial. Ninety-six percent use mobile technology regularly. And 63% say they are very involved in politics and public affairs. Using social media and artificial intelligence, tech-savvy young adults are educating others about legislation and decentralizing dissidence. Simultaneously, they are facing increased arbitrary detentions, disappearance, and even killings.

In late May, Rose Njeri was jailed for releasing software that enables citizens to reject the 2025 Finance Bill with the click of a button. She was freed after three days. Schoolteacher and blogger Albert Ojwang was not so fortunate. Arrested after alleging police corruption, he died in custody. The ensuing cover-up brought Kenyans into the streets again.

In contrast to perceived government obduracy, cultural icons and religious leaders are speaking out. Konshens, a popular Jamaican musician who often performs in Kenya, put up a post on his Instagram after police shot an unarmed street vendor: “Protect your people. Not silence them.” On Saturday, Christian and Muslim leaders gathered with protesters’ families in Nairobi to pray for peace – and for investigations into the 2024 killings. On Sunday, churches held interdenominational services.

“We prayed together. We brought the families together to wipe their tears,” said Canon Evans Omollo. Ahead of this week’s commemoration rallies, he said, “We want to tell the government and the security forces that Kenya is a constitutional democracy.”

For activist Hanifa Adan, writing in the Sunday Nation, such “affirmation from respected institutions ... can carry life-saving moral weight.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
The Christian Science Monitor was founded in 1908 to lift the standard of journalism and uplift humanity. We aim to “speak the truth in love.” Our goal is not to tell you what to think, but to give you the essential knowledge and understanding to come to your own intelligent conclusions. Join us in this mission by subscribing.
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
QR Code to Civic awakening among young Kenyans
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2025/0624/Civic-awakening-among-young-Kenyans
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe