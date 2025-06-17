Spain weighs a leader’s apologies

Last week, after a police report alleged that his closest aide had taken kickbacks, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez apologized in a public address – not once, not twice, but eight times. And he asked forgiveness for his failure to detect the alleged corruption by Santos Cerdán, the third-highest official in the ruling socialist party.

To make amends, the prime minister dismissed Mr. Cerdán while taking “full political responsibility” for appointing him and trusting him. Mr. Sánchez also reshuffled the party leadership, ordered an external audit of party finances, and welcomed a vote of no-confidence in Parliament if the opposition sought one.

He stopped short of resigning or calling a snap election, however, saying voters would have their say in the next elections in 2027. Having come to power in 2018 as a fighter of corruption, he said his “duty as captain is to take the helm to weather the storm.”

His response to the scandal has ignited a lively debate in Spain, one now closely followed around Europe: What constitutes meaningful accountability for Mr. Sánchez? Must he repent even more for his apparent ignorance of graft by an associate?

The European Commission is watching. The allegations of corruption in public contracts by Mr. Cerdán might involve the bloc’s funds to Spain. Other member states of the European Union are being probed for possible misuse of such monies.

In a Europe with sharp left-right divisions and low trust of government, Spain has become a test case on how much voters balance mercy with harsh justice when leaders make mistakes. Apologies that are sincere do matter. So do actions that repair the damage done while preventing a repeat of the offense.

Spanish voters may call for more reforms and perhaps more repentance from Mr. Sánchez. The truth about the scandal must still play out in court. If the prime minister does receive forgiveness, it will come because he earned it, not because he asked for it. Acts of humility often deserve acts of grace.